TORPEDOES TAKE OFF
Thu, 07/06/2017 - 7:52am admin
Although the forecast called for some chilly weather, the Tomah Torpedoes didn’t let a little cold air stop them from swimming “hot” at their first meet in La Crescent June 24.
Although the forecast called for some chilly weather, the Tomah Torpedoes didn’t let a little cold air stop them from swimming “hot” at their first meet in La Crescent June 24.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com