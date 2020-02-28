Sunday, March 1, 2020
West Salem-Bangor sophomore Evan Wolfe (right) scored a 15-1 major decision over Campbellsport senior Roman Skorupa (left) to advance to the Division 2 quarterfinals at 126 pounds. Wolfe and Tomah’s Marques Fritsche, who opened with back-to-back wins, remain in title contention at the WIAA state wrestling tourney in Madison. Herald photo by Derek Montgomery.

Two area wrestlers remain in title contention at state tournament

Fri, 02/28/2020 - 12:24pm admin1
Tomah’s Marques Fritsche, Bangor’s Evan Wolfe remain undefeated after opening day
By: 
John Paul Schaller, Herald Sports Editor

Tomah’s Marques Fritsche and West Salem-Bangor’s Evan Wolfe remain in state title contention after the opening day of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Wrestling Championships Thursday.

Fritsche earned back-to-back wins Thursday to advance to the Division 1 semifinals at 170 pounds.

He opened his state tournament run with a 13-6 decision over Griffin Bekish of Kaukauna in the preliminary round and followed with a 7-5 victory over Mukwonago’s Luke Stromberg in the quarterfinal round.

Up next for Fritsche is a semifinal match-up with Lincoln Willett of Oconomowoc in tonight’s (Friday) semifinal round, which gets underway at 7 p.m.

A win will put Fritsche in the 170-pound title bout Saturday evening.

Wolfe, a Bangor High School student wrestling on the West Salem-Bangor cooperative, scored a big opening round victory to advance to the Division 2 quarterfinals.

Wolfe dominated in a 15-1 major decision over Roman Skorupa of Campbellsport in Thursday’s opening to advance to this (Thursday) afternoon’s quarterfinal round.

Two other area wrestlers  - Tomah’s Hayden Larson and Sparta’s Corbin Hauser – captured wins in the Division 1 preliminaries, but were defeated in their quarterfinal matches Thursday night.

Larson opened with a 6-3 decision over Girard Jones of Menomonie before suffering a loss to Cullen Quick of Menasha in the 285-pound quarterfinals.

Larson bounced back to pin Germantown’s Joe Inga late in the first period of a consolation-round match and will face Tyler Pitcel of Mukwonago in another consolation match this (Friday) afternoon.

Hauser started his state-tournament run by pinning Brookfield Central’s Benjamin Otto 1:51 into a Division 1 preliminary match at 160 pounds, but suffered a 5-1 loss to Burlington’s Ben Kumprey in the quarterfinals.

Hauser’s state run ended in the consolation round with a 9-3 loss to Trey King of Kimberly.

Tomah’s Braden Bemis and Sparta’s Madden Connelly were both eliminated from contention after back-to-back losses.

Bemis fell to Michael Parker of Slinger in the preliminary round and was beaten by Jordan Craft of Manitowoc Lincoln in a consolation match.

Connelly fell to Oak Creek’s Ben Kawczynski in the opening round and was beaten 7-2 by Keith Tourtillott of Shawano in the consolation round.

The WIAA state wresting tournament will continue this afternoon and evening at the Kohl Center in Madison, before wrapping up Saturday evening.

