UNDER PRESSURE
Thu, 03/02/2017 - 8:29am admin
Sparta used a full-court press to open up a big first-half lead and cruised to its first post-season victory in seven years at Alton Ask Gymnasium Tuesday night.
Sparta used a full-court press to open up a big first-half lead and cruised to its first post-season victory in seven years at Alton Ask Gymnasium Tuesday night.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com