A nonpartisan coalition of Wisconsin organizations in the 3rd Congressional District will host a virtual screening of the film “Can You Hear Us Now?” May 2-5. The powerful documentary looks back at two legislative campaigns in Wisconsin’s 2018 election to reveal the personal and political impact of gerrymandering in Wisconsin.

This special event is sponsored by the AAUW La Crosse Branch and League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area; co-hosts include the Driftless Voter Coalition; Vernon Friends of Fair Maps; Monroe County Friends of Fair Maps; Richland Friends of Fair Maps and Citizen Action of WI-Driftless Co-op.

Organizers hope that raising awareness of what’s at stake in 2021 will inspire more Wisconsin residents to join the fight to end gerrymandering when new voting maps are drawn this year.

Registered guests may view the film anytime between May 2-5 and join a community discussion at 6:30 p.m. May 5 about the work happening in Wisconsin to pass legislation and draw fair maps in 2021.

Along with filmmakers Jim Cricchi and Susan Peters, organizers will be joined by a panel of guest experts including People’s Map Commissioner Annemarie McClellan; UW-La Crosse political science professor emeritus Joe Heim; and former State Senators Dale Schultz and Tim Cullen. The one-hour discussion will include a lively Q&A to share reactions to the film and learn more about the Fair Maps movement in Wisconsin.

This is a free event but pre-registration is required. Visit lacrosse-wi.aauw.net or lwvlacrosse.org for further information. Registrants will receive an email reminder when the film is live for viewing.