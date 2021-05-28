‘It’s been a journey’

Dozens of people, including dignitaries, nursing home residents, elected officals and well-wishers, showed up at the future site of a county-run senior care facility on an empty field across from the Rolling Hills Complex north of Sparta for a groundbreaking that was the culmination of years of effort.

“Since the advisory referendum in 2018, the citizens of Monroe County have waited for this day,” said Monroe County Board Supervisor Toni Wissestad, who chairs the Rolling Hills Committee, tasked with spearheading the multi-million project. She was referring to a non-binding referendum in which 65% of county voters approved of bonding up to $20 million for a new nursing home.

Speaking to the crowd, Wissestad also acknowledged the rest of the county board that just last Thursday voted unanimously to move the project forward, approving $4 million in additional bonding and awarding nearly $15 million in initial bids to launch construction.

The entire project is projected to cost just shy of $23 million, but a $2.5 million HVAC system is qualified for reimbursement through American Rescue Act funds along with other scopes of construction.

The county is optimistic the $20 million it has in approved borrowing will be enough to carry the project through to completion.

The new facility will include a 50-bed skilled nursing home, a 25-bed Community-Based Residential Facility (CBRF) and a 24-bed assisted living apartment wing. That configuration of services

is designed to keep the facility’s operational costs at break even.

Addressing Wednesday’s crowd, County Administrator Tina Osterberg said only the annual $1.2 million bond payment will be on the levy and that payment will be less than what is currently levied for Rolling Hills.

“This means the citizens of Monroe County will not see an increase in their tax bills for the construction or operation in the future of the new Rolling Hills Senior Living Facility,” she said.

Osterberg added the project will bring economic stimulus to the area at a time local businesses are struggling from the pandemic. She noted 86% of the currently approved bidders are within an hour’s drive of Sparta. Many contractors are local and will be hiring or maintaining employees in the area.

That workforce will be spending money in the community for supplies, food and lodging, Osterberg said.

Rolling Hills Nursing Home Director Linda Smith, who, along with her staff, was instrumental in planning the project, also addressed the audience.

“It’s been a journey and there were days we weren’t sure we’d get to this day,” she said, adding the facility has been long awaited by the nursing home residents.

“We wanted more than anything a house that feels like a home that can provide a feeling of safety, comfort and warmth. A home that welcomes residents, families and staff and a home that is efficient and self-sustaining. I believe this facility will do that for us.”

Construction is scheduled to get underway Tuesday, June 1 with an Aug. 2022 completion date tentatively planned.