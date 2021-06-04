Home / News / 107th Maintenance Company gets send off

107th Maintenance Company gets send off

Thu, 06/03/2021 - 11:48am admin1

Gov. Tony Evers attended the sendoff ceremony for the 107th Maintenance Company at Sparta’s Memorial Field Saturday. Also pictured are soldiers encasing the unit’s colors for the trip to Germany. Contributed photos.

State leaders, including Gov. Tony Evers, attended a deployment sendoff ceremony Saturday, May 29 for the Sparta-based 107th Maintenance Company at Sparta’s Memorial Field.

