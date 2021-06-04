107th Maintenance Company gets send off
Thu, 06/03/2021 - 11:48am admin1
State leaders, including Gov. Tony Evers, attended a deployment sendoff ceremony Saturday, May 29 for the Sparta-based 107th Maintenance Company at Sparta’s Memorial Field.
