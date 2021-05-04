35 acres consumed in Little Falls forest fire

Authorities are still investigating the cause of a forest fire in the Town of Little Falls Sunday that burned 35 acres of woodland.

The Sparta Area Fire District Department responded to the blaze shortly after 4 p.m. off Cty. Hwy II near Dellview Road.

Fire Chief Mike Arnold said his crew of around two dozen firefighters was able to flank the flames and bring it under control, staying on the scene until 10:30 p.m. and returning this morning (Monday) to work on some remaining hotspots.

The department started out the day backing up the Black River Falls Fire Department, which was depleted when all its personnel were called to a forest fire in Jackson County at around 1:30 p.m.

While those Sparta firefighters and their equipment were on standby in Black River Falls, the Sparta department received a call at 3:01 p.m., reporting a forest fire on Jamboree Road off of Ideal Road in the Town of Leon.

According to Arnold, that fire started along the roadway and burned about a half-acre before being brought under control. Arnold suspects a discarded cigarette butt likely started the blaze. His department was on the scene of that fire for about an hour when they were called to the Little Falls fire.

Arnold said the crew in Black River Falls was released in time to assist with the Little Falls blaze. Also assisting at that scene were the DNR, Sparta Ambulance, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the Monroe County 911 Communication Center.

With dry, windy conditions, Arnold predicted this week could be a busy one for firefighters, and, unfortunately he was proved right. With rain in the forecast for the rest of the week, the fire danger level for the area should be reduced.