5 teens injured in rollover near Jellystone

Two juveniles were med-flighted with life-threatening injuries from an accident scene near Jellystone Park Friday, June 4, after the vehicle they were in rolled over.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at 7:51 p.m., the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a single vehicle crash with injuries on Cty. Hwy. EW near Jellystone Park Drive in Warrens.

When officers arrived, they located a white 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the north ditch. An investigation determined the vehicle was traveling westbound on Cty. Hwy. EW when the driver lost control while negotiating a curve. The vehicle went into the ditch and struck a culvert before overturning once.

Five juvenile were in the vehicle. While they all sustained injuries, two had life threatening injuries and were med-flighted from the scene. Cty. Hwy. EW was closed for approximately one and a half hours while the crash investigation was completed.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Warrens Fire Department, Warrens First Responders, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Rescue Technicians, Camp Douglas Ambulance Service, Fort McCoy Ambulance, and Gundersen Air.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.