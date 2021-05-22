Actors to get a ‘Clue’

Anderson Becker is no stranger to the stage, but the Tomah man is about to embark a new theatrical adventure – directing his first show.

He said he was surprised when he was contacted by Tomah’s theatre group Tomah Area Community Theatre (ACT) in the fall of 2019 to direct a show. Becker said he got the call while attending college at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Having acted in about 15 shows since the time he was in sixth grade, Becker was excited to bring a production to life as a director. So, he set about trying to decide which show he wanted to do.

“I planned a bunch of things,” he said. However, the pandemic forced the group to cancel events, so he said planning this show has been in the works for over a year-and-a-half.

Becker and his co-director Marcus Rowan have settled on the play Clue on Stage for several reasons. “It’s not a family show or musical,” he said. “It’s more of an adult show.”

This adult show does not have a family theme, Becker explained. “It’s Clue, so we already know somebody dies,” he said.

Becker said he is a fan of shows that come full circle. “I like a show that resolves itself,” he said. “Clue almost doesn’t. It’s interesting how it ends.”

According to the description on ACTs website, the play is based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game.

In it, six mysterious guests assemble at a remote mansion for an unusual dinner party where a murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

“The main characters are all based on the board game we’ve all played,” Becker said. There are several supporting roles that round out the cast of over a dozen actors, including a cook, a cop and Mr. Boddy. Anyone ages 16 and up are invited to audition.

Actors, directors and audience members have been waiting for live theatre. Brian Shutter, the artistic director of ACT said the group had to change plans to get through 2020.

“ACT has done many fund raisers in the past year to raise money during the pandemic,” Shutter said. “We had two road rallies, an online production of the radio version of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life”, a virtual run and an upcoming rummage sale during Tractor Pull weekend. Since we could not perform live theatre, we had to seek out other solutions to make community members aware that ACT was still very active.”

Auditions for Clue on Stage will be held on Friday and Sunday, May 21 and 23 at 6 p.m. at 907 Kilbourn Avenue,Tomah. Clue on Stage will be performed Thursday, Aug 5 through Saturday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. at the same location.

See the ACT website at tomahact.com or call 608-374-7469 for more information.