Advanced Butterfest carnival tickets go on sale May 20

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce will be selling advanced carnival tickets for the A&P Enterprise carnival at Butterfest starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22, at the Chamber Depot at 111 Milwaukee Street in Sparta.

There will be limited quantities sold daily to ensure everyone has a chance to take advantage of these special tickets that cost $5 for three. Each person, age 16 and older, will be able to purchase up to $50 per day so all community members are offered an equal opportunity to purchase the tickets.

The advance tickets are good for all rides starting Thursday, June 10 at 5p.m. Each advance ticket is good for any ride compared to regular tickets that take multiple tickets per ride.

Schedule for the carnival (subject to weather):

Thursday, June 10 – 5 p.m. (regular or advance tickets)

Friday, June 11 – 3 p.m. (regular or advance tickets)

Saturday, June 12 - noon to 5 p.m. (regular or advance tickets)

Saturday, June 12 - noon to 5 p.m. ($20 wristband, good for all rides)

Sunday, June 13 - noon to 4 p.m. (regular or advance tickets)

Sunday, June 13 - noon to 5 p.m. when rides close (regular tickets)

Be patient as rides will close temporarily for cleaning and sanitizing.

Regular tickets will cost $1.25 each or save $5 by purchasing twenty for $20. Rides take three or more regular tickets.

For more information about Butterfest, visit http://www.spartabutterfest.com/