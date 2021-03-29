Up and running

A new local organization, which was in its infancy this past fall, has outgrown its one-year plan in just a matter of months. Next Steps for Change builds community-based support teams to connect with members of the community who suffer from substance use disorders to lead them to their next steps toward recovery.

Treatment resources for people with substance use disorders is extremely hard to come by, however, there are people who have been able to get into recovery with support from others.

According to Executive Director Natalie Morescki, Next Steps for Change was created to fill a service gap in the community, connecting people to peers, who have beaten addiction themselves.

Its Police Assisted Addiction Response Teams (P.A.A.R.T.) utilizes partners such as law enforcement agencies, fire departments, hospitals, other emergency medical and social service departments, as well as community members in recovery, referred to as peers, who are trained recovery coaches and/or certified peer specialists.

These individuals are trained to work with people with substance use disorders.

Each of the peers have been through at least one, if not two training courses to work with people with substance use disorders and mental health challenges. The Recovery Coach Academy is a 30-hour course that focuses more on substance use disorders.

The Certified Peer Specialist course is a 48-hour course that covers both substance use disorders and mental health in the training. Peer specialists must also pass a state test to receive their certification.

“We now have 15 law enforcement officers from Sparta PD, Tomah PD and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who now understand substance use disorders significantly better,” Morescki said.

Next Steps has connected with an instructor at Western Technical College, who teaches a course on becoming a peer specialist. Morescki is also trained to be a recovery coach trainer.

“In order to be a recovery coach, you don’t have to have lived experience,” Morescki said. “You just have to have an interest in helping people who have substance use disorder who are looking to get into recovery.”

Next Steps has almost 20 people currently trained as peers. The organization’s first official referral came in on Feb. 22 and as of Friday, they have had 15 with more coming in almost every week from both Monroe County and La Crosse County.

“When we started, we had the idea that we would start in Monroe County and eventually expand to La Crosse County in a year or two,” Morescki said. “And now, five months in, we’re already taking referrals from both counties. It’s been quite the ride getting this established as quickly as we have.”

Next Steps offers an array of the services including incident-based outreach. Peers go to the hospital or a home with law enforcement immediately once an overdose has been reported.

Volunteers also share packets of information with targeted groups in the community about how Next Steps helps get people into recovery along with contact information.

Next Steps also offers risk-based outreach. Peer and officer teams go to homes of known persons with substance use disorders and talk with the individual and/or their family about how Next Steps helps get people through recovery

Peers go to the jails to meet with people with a known or self-identified substance use disorder and talk with the individual about how Next Steps helps them stay in recovery once they get out of jail.

Once Next Steps has connected with an individual looking to get into recovery, a peer will walk alongside them, empowering them to manage their substance use disorder, helping them develop their personal goals and sharing resources with them to help them make informed treatment and long-term recovery decisions.

Other services available include relapse prevention strategies, development of a personal action plan, encouraging social support building and working on healthy coping skills.

Next Steps’ services are designed to be well connected with the person looking to get into recovery in the early stages and provide less intensive services as they progress in their recovery.

“Some individuals have already reported back to an officer about how amazing their experience has been, what a great connection it was, that being connected to a peer is what they needed and that it’s actually working,” Morescki said.

For more information on Next Steps for Change or to obtain an interest form to become either a client or a volunteer, please visit the website at https://nextstepsforchange.com.

“It makes my heart happy to have the opportunity to be able to fill that service gap in our community and be there for people when no one else has been in that time of need to make that connection,” Morescki said. “I’m grateful that people believed in me, had the patience and trust in what I was building."