Area school districts make preparations for graduation ceremonies

This is an exciting time at area school districts as hundreds of high school seniors prepare for their graduation ceremonies. Last year, the graduation commencements looked a bit different due to the pandemic, however, this year, the five school districts in the Monroe County area are moving ahead with traditional plans.

Sparta Area School District’s Class of 2021’s commencement ceremony will take place at Memorial Field on Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

Commencement remarks will be made by Natalie Spencer, Tobin Mohr and Maeghan Wikkerink. The Class of 2021 will be presented by Sparta High School counselors Jovanna Furloni, Krystle Stoughtenger and Hilary Masica while the diplomas will be presented by Sparta School Board President Josh Lydon and Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren.

The Tomah Area School District’s graduation ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m. This year’s Master of Ceremonies will be Tomah High School Principal Robert Joyce.

The district’s first preference is to hold the graduation ceremony outside on the football field, track and bleachers at 10 a.m. for which students will need to report to the high school by 9 a.m.

In the event of inclement weather, the outdoor ceremony will be postponed to 4 p.m. (students report to the high school at 3 p.m.) where staff will hold three separate graduation ceremonies in the large gymnasium.

Students with last names beginning with letters A-I will be at 10 a.m., students with last names beginning with letters J-Pe will be at 12 p.m. and students with last names beginning with letters Pf-Z will be at 2 p.m.

The decision regarding the time and place of the ceremony will be determined on Friday, May 28 in the morning. The graduates will be notified during the graduation rehearsal and parents will be notified by email.

Bangor High School’s graduation rehearsal will also take place on May 28 from 9 to 10 a.m. with an outdoor graduation ceremony planned for May 30 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The graduates will be allowed six guests on the field and groups will be asked to maintain a six-foot distance from other groups. There will be room for additional guests in the grandstands.

On Friday, May 28 the Brookwood High School 2021 graduation ceremony will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. on the football field with unlimited guests.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to 7 p.m. on May 28 with each student receiving 10 tickets for the live ceremony in the Varsity Gym and six tickets for the Classic Gym, where the ceremony will be live-streamed.

If any family should need more tickets, they can contact Mr. Anderson by email at tanderson@now.k12.wi.us or Mrs. Funk at afunk@now.k12.wi.us.

Tickets will be distributed to senior students this week. If students’ families don’t use all of their allotted tickets, seniors should turn those extra tickets into the high school office by Wednesday, May 26 at noon and they will be redistributed to those who need them.

Cashton High School will hold its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 on Saturday, May 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.