Aspseter bound over for trial

Accused murderer 36-year-old Thomas W. Aspseter of Sparta waived his preliminary hearing in Monroe County Circuit Court last Friday and was ordered bound over for trial by presiding Judge Todd Ziegler. He set an arraignment date for Aug. 6.

Aspseter is charged with first degree murder in the June 6 death of his step-grandfather, 87-year-old Bernard Waite, at Waite’s home on Icarus Avenue west of Sparta. The defendant also is charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree homicide and aggravated battery. Aspseter is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, Aspseter killed Waite with an axe that he also used to attacked two victims who survived the attack. Margaret Waite, 73, was treated and released from the hospital, while her husband, Michael Waite, 76, who also is Bernard’s brother, was flown from the scene to a La Crosse hospital. His condition has not been disclosed.

Police responded to the house shortly before noon on June 6. When they arrived, Aspseter was in front of the house where he had shot himself in the throat with a .22 caliber rifle.

Michael Waite was lying in the driveway covered in blood from a large cut on his face. Inside the residence, police found Bernard Waite dead in a puddle of blood that came from a head wound.

Police also found a wood-splitting axe they determined to be the murder weapon. Margaret Waite was at a neighbor’s house where she fled after allegedly being attacked by Aspseter.

According to the criminal complaint, she told police that she, Michael and Bernard had come home to the residence earlier that day after spending the night in Waukesha where they attended a family reunion. She said they discovered Aspseter inside and Bernard told him to grab his belongings and leave.

Bernard entered the residence, while Michael and Margaret remained outside. She said she heard Bernard scream and Michael ran inside. She then saw Aspseter attack Michael with an axe, striking him in the face, before swinging the axe at her and hitting her in the right arm. She told investigators she “ran for her life” to the neighbors, who called 911.

According to the complaint, the neighbor told police he went over to the Waite residence where he saw Michael standing in the driveway covered in blood attempting to call 911 on his cell phone but the phone was too covered in blood.

He said he then witnessed Aspseter come out of the garage holding a firearm. When police arrived, Aspseter dropped the rifle and he was taken into custody without incident, according to the complaint.

If convicted of the homicide charge, Aspseter faces life in prison.