Bangor School District moves to make masking optional

With the favorable trend of COVID-19 in the Bangor community of lower case rates coupled with increasing vaccination numbers, administration recommended the School District of Bangor begin transitioning the current mask requirement of staff, students and visitors to optional.

Mandy Young has two children enrolled in Bangor School District and at this week’s meeting she shared with the board members some of her personal observations seen in her children and her children’s friends over the course of this past school year; urging board members to make masks optional.

When asked how they were feeling during the school day while wearing masks all day, Young’s children claimed to feel less focused, distracted, more tired and that they couldn’t breathe.

“My kids, who are usually very active, feel less confident in their abilities and it’s disheartening,” Young said, adding that she has also observed a decrease in her daughter’s joy throughout the year. “As a parent it’s hard to see your joyous children struggle in a way they never have before. I can’t tell you the countless nights we’ve spent in tears this year, because we don’t feel like ourselves and we don’t know how to handle it.”

Young questioned what the face masks kept her children safe from, “The changes I saw in my own kids, the masks caused as much harm emotionally and physically.”

At a regular board meeting this week, the Bangor School Board voted in favor of approving the recommendation, which will be effective today (June 17) through the end of summer school (July 30).

Masks will also continue to be optional while participating in outdoor recess, outdoor classroom activities and outdoor physical education activities.

At this time, face coverings remain a requirement by federal order on school buses and other forms of school transportation.

According to Superintendent Dave Laehn, the district reserves the right to require face coverings when conditions warrant.

These conditions include but are not limited to compliance with a national, state or local mandate, alignment with public health recommendations, transmissibility of disease in school settings, increased disease activity in community or school.

“I think we all hope that COVID will be in the rearview mirror soon, but if there is a change down the road, the district needs the flexibility to handle that,” Laehn said. “We hope that when the school year starts next fall, there will be no need for masking and possibly some changes to protocols.”

Laehn added that it will continue to be important that administration monitor health conditions in the district and surrounding area, considering local public health conditions and adjust safety measures to protect the health and safety of staff, students and visitors.