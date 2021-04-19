Bangor School District selects new Superintendent

After engaging in an extensive search process, which began earlier this year, the Bangor School District Board of Education has announced that David Brokopp has agreed to a contract as the next superintendent for the District.

Brokopp is presently serving as the Lakeview Elementary School principal in the Whitewater Unified School District, a position he has held since 2011. In addition, Brokopp has served as the Whitewater District Safety Coordinator since 2013.

Prior to his position in Whitewater, he was a 7-12 technology education teacher in the Clinton School District for 10 years.

Brokopp is enrolled in the educational leadership and policy analysis executive Ph.D. cohort through the University of Wisconsin – Madison and has completed his superintendent certification; he anticipates completing his PhD later this fall.

Brokopp and his wife are looking forward to moving to Bangor with their two middle school aged daughters. He shared that he has been incredibly impressed with the community pride in and support of the Bangor School District.

He hopes to move the district forward in a way that continues to honor the rich traditions and values of the district.

Brokopp will assume his duties on July 1 following the retirement of current Superintendent Dave Laehn.