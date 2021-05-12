Bears sightings on the rise in area

With trees leafing out, flowers popping up and just the general greening of the landscape, it’s apparent spring is in full bloom.

With that comes the inevitable return of insects, birds and another type of creature that is becoming more and more abundant in Monroe County – black bears.

There have been several sightings of the large mammals around the area with some brazen members of the usrus americanus family showing up on decks and porches.

Scott Walters, a DNR wildlife supervisor for a six-county area stretching from Crawford to Clark counties and including Monroe, says the bears are on the tail end of their den emergence, which typically happens from early March through April.

“There probably have been bears on the landscape for well over a month,” he said.

Monroe county is on the edge of the heavily wooded Central Forest Area to the north where there is a healthy black bear population. Walters said from Monroe County south, black bear numbers tend to taper off but even down in Richland County, where he lives, they’ll occasionally show up as they wander out the north woods.

“If bears have been sighted in your area it’s always good to be aware,” he said.

This time of year, the creatures, that can grow to be over 700 pounds, are generally looking for food so they’re going to be in areas where there is something to attract them like dog food bowls, garbage cans, grills and, of course, bird feeders.

“That bird seed is just a black bear magnet,” said Walters. He suggests that people who have unwanted bear visits to put those attractants in the garage and take bird feeders down for a couple of weeks until the bears move on. He also warns people to never feed bears because it just invites conflict.

And while there are very few black bear attacks on humans, they do occur, according to Walters.

“If you do see a bear make yourself visible and known to the bear,” he said. That can be accomplished by clapping hands and yelling.

“Generally, bears try to avoid encounters with humans so once it knows you’re there, they tend to move off on their own.”

The sows are very protective of their cubs, which stay in the den with the mother for two years. Walters said if you see cubs, back out of the area and keep your distance.

“It’s always best to enjoy the encounters but back out of there and let the bears go about their business.”