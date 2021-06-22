Bond hearing set for alleged axe assailant

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released new details on a homicide that occurred in rural Sparta June 6.

The suspect in the case, 36-year-old Thomas W. Aspseter, will be in Monroe County Circuit Court today (Monday). He was released from the hospital last Friday where he was recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was booked into the Monroe county Jail on charges of first degree homicide, burglary, and three counts each of first degree recklessly endangering safety and aggravated battery to an elderly person.

Aspseter is accused of killing 87-year-old Bernard Waite with an axe, when Waite and two other people, Michael and Margaret Waite arrived home at Bernard’s house on Icarus Road west of Sparta. Aspseter is Bernard’s step-grandson who previously lived at the residence but had been kicked out.

Michael and Margaret, who are husband and wife, also were injured with the axe during the incident. Michael remains hospitalized, after being taken from the scene by Gundersen AIR. Margaret was treated and released. They are from Exeland.

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 11:40 a.m. on June 6, the Monroe County 911 Communication Center received a call reporting a disturbance at the home and was advised there were three victims who had sustained injuries from an axe attack.

When police arrived, they encountered Aspseter outside the home with a rifle. The suspect had shot himself prior to emergency personnel arriving and he was taken into custody.

Bernard Waite was located in the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sparta Area Fire District Department set up a landing zone at the intersection of Icarus Road and Hwy. 16 west of Sparta for two GundersenAir helicopters to land. The road remained closed to traffic for about an hour.