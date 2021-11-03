BSD’s superintendent search continues

Earlier this year, the Bangor School District began its search for a new superintendent/district administrator after its current superintendent, Dave Laehn announced his upcoming retirement late last year.

Last month, the school board began interviews with potential candidates for the job and narrowed its choices to three finalists; Nicki Pope a principal with the Tomah Area School District, Samuel Russ a principal with the Sparta Area School District and Troy White a principal in the Gale Ettrick Trempealeau School District.

After the final round of interviews, the board felt that none of the finalists were a good fit for the Bangor School District, according to Laehn.

The vacancy notice was originally posted on December 11; shortly afterwards a variety of focus groups were held with teachers and community members and an application deadline was set for Jan. 25.

The district received 12 applicants in total, which were reviewed on Feb. 2 and the school board selected six candidates to be interviewed.

The board was scheduled to make a final decision on March 1 with contract negotiations scheduled for March 3 and the announcement was scheduled for March 8.

The district has now reposted the position with a closing date of March 12 for new applications. The school board will then interview potential candidates on March 22 and 25 with final interviews on April 7 and a tentative date of April 14 for the final selection.

Laehn’s current contract officially expires on June 30 and the new superintendent’s start date is currently scheduled for July 1.