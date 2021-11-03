BSD to hold referendum hearing March 23

A three-year operating referendum passed by the Bangor School District community in 2019 is scheduled to expire during the 2021-22 school year. Due to no general election being scheduled in November 2021, the Bangor Board of Education decided to run the referendum vote on April 6.

A referendum community hearing will be held at Bangor High School on March 23 beginning at 6:30 p.m. for community members to hear more information regarding the matter.

A successful referendum gives the school board permission to exceed the state-imposed revenue limit on school funding.

In a letter addressed to the community Superintendent Dave Laehn wrote, “In deciding the future of our school district, the Board of Education and administration discussed the needs of our students in terms of programming, services and offerings and decided to ask the Bangor Community for permission to exceed the state revenue limit for three additional years.”

The alternative to going to referendum was to cut $900,000 per year for the next three years from the district’s operating budget.

The ballot question will read, “Shall the School District of Bangor, La Crosse and Monroe Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $900,000 for the 2022-23 school year; by $900,000 for the 2023-2024 school year; and by $900,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes?”

The biggest question is what a successful referendum would cost taxpayers. The 2020-2021 school tax rate, which is the most recent tax rate approved by the school board, was $9.74 per $1,000 of property.

The estimated school tax rates in the event of a successful referendum are as follows:

• Year one 2022-23 would be $9.56 per $1,000 of property.

• Year two 2023-24 would be $9.33 per $1,000 of property.

• Year three 2024-25 would be $9.12 per $1,000 of property.

School tax rates will decrease during the three-year period and the overall tax impact based on a piece of property worth $100,000 would be $18 the first year, $41 the second year and $62 the third year.

If the referendum passes, the funds will be put toward continuing student programs, services, offerings and to maintain facilities.

A failed referendum would mean cuts to student programming, services and offerings as well as deferred maintenance of district facilities.

For more information, community members are asked to contact Laehn either by phone at (608)486-5202 or by email at dlaehn@bangorsd.net.

The School Referendum Election will be held on Tuesday, April 6. The following polling place locations will be used for the municipalities and/or wards indicated:

• Town of Bangor Town Hall; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 4400 State Road 162 in Bangor

• Town of Burns Town Hall; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at W1313 Jewett Road in Bangor

• Town of Farmington Town Hall; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at N8309 Hwy 108 in Mindoro

• Town of Hamilton Town Hall; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at N5105 N. Leonard in West Salem

• Town of Washington Town Hall; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Newburgs Corner Hwy 33

• Village of Bangor Old High School Gym; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 401 14th Avenue South in Bangor

• Village of Rockland Village Hall; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 105 W. Center in Rockland

• Town of Leon Town Hall; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 8108 Jackrabbit Avenue in Sparta

• Town of Sparta Town Hall; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 5724 Hamlet Avenue in Sparta