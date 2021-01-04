BSD selects three superintendent search finalists

The Bangor School board completed their first round of interviews with five potential candidates and has narrowed its search to three finalists; Stephanie Hubbard, David Brokopp and Robert Smudde.

Stephanie Hubbard currently serves as the Superintendent in the Iowa-Grant School District; she has held the position since July 1, 2018. Hubbard completed her superintendent certification through Hamline University in Saint Paul, MN.

David Brokopp has been the principal at Lakeview Elementary School in the Whitewater School District since 2011. He completed his superintendent certification through the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

Robert Smudde is the Director of Pupil Services in the Dodgeville School District; he has served in that capacity since 2019. Smudde completed his superintendent certification through Viterbo University in La Crosse.

A final round of interviews with the three finalists is currently scheduled for April 7 with a final selection tentatively scheduled for April 14.

Contract negotiations will tentatively begin on April 21 and the board hopes to announce its final choice by April 21 as well.

The district began its search for a new superintendent/district administrator earlier this year after current superintendent Dave Laehn announced his upcoming retirement late last year.

The vacancy notice was originally posted on December 11 and the board was scheduled to announce its final decision on March 8.

The superintendent search for the Bangor School District continued after the board felt that none of the previous applicants were the right fit for the district.

The opening was reposted on February 24 with an application deadline of March 12.

Laehn’s current contract officially expires on June 30 and the new superintendent’s start date is scheduled for July 1.