BSD successfully passes three-year referendum

The Bangor School District was successful in its plight to pass a three-year operational referendum, which passed with 452 votes in favor and 233 votes in opposition.

The successful referendum gives the board permission to exceed the state-imposed revenue limit on school funding by $900,000 for the 2022-23 school year; by $900,000 for the 2023-2024 school year and by $900,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes.

The 2021-22 school year is the last of a three-year operating referendum passed by the community in 2019. Due to no general election in November 2021, the Board of Education decided to run the referendum vote on April 6.

In deciding the future of the district, the board and administration discussed the needs of its students in terms of programming, services and offerings and decided to ask the Bangor community for permission to exceed the state revenue limit for three additional years.

If the referendum had failed, the district would have had to cut $900,000 per year for the next three years from the District’s operating budget, which would have resulted in cuts to student programming, services and deferred maintenance of facilities.

The 2022-25 Referendum will help pay for staffing, staff development and programming including:

• Smaller class sizes at Bangor Elementary School.

• A third section of 4-year-old kindergarten, a third section of 5-year-old kindergarten and a third section of first grade.

• Smaller class sizes in high school math and science.

• Additional class offerings for students in grades 6-12.

• Full-time staff for family and consumer education, technology education, agriculture, business education, band and choir

The referendum also allows for continued upgrades to school and student security such as cameras, monitoring systems and alarms.

The district will also now have funding for ongoing sidewalk repairs, continued energy efficiency measures in all three of the district buildings, minor remodeling projects and flooring upgrades as well as additional money to Fund 46 for capital and maintenance projects.

The estimated school tax rates of the successful referendum are as follows:

• Year one (2022-23) would be $9.56 per $1,000 of property.

• Year two (2023-24) would be $9.33 per $1,000 of property.

• Year three (2024-25) would be $9.12 per $1,000 of property.

As the current school tax rate is $9.74; residents will actually see a decrease during the three-year period and the overall tax impact, based on $100,000 worth of property will be $18 the first year, $41 the second year and $62 the third year.

In the race for school board, incumbent Lori Horstman defeated candidate Seth Hemmersbach 453 to 221.