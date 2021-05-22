Caring for the Sparta community

This week was National EMS Week, which is a perfect time to honor those frontline heroes dedicated to providing emergency medicine that save the lives of so many every single day.

The 2021 EMS Week theme was, "This is EMS: Caring for Our Communities,” which is particularly meaningful now, to remind people that everyday EMS crews are still there to respond, support and care for the needs of their communities.

The Sparta Area Ambulance Service (SAAS) has a crew of 34, which consists of 21 paramedics, five advanced EMTs and eight EMTs.

An EMT, which stands for emergency medical technician, is trained to assess patients and provide basic care for common conditions. An advanced EMT is trained to handle more complicated procedures, which requires additional training where they build on the foundational skills learned in the EMT basic course such as learning to insert IVs and provide certain medications.

A paramedic certification is the highest level of EMT certification. Paramedics usually complete about one to two years of courses that focus on the more advanced practice of medicine like pharmacology, cardiology and anatomy.

According to SAAS Director Mike Huber, most of the paramedics with SAAS work two 24-hour shifts per week; they also flex a third truck during the day when staff is available to help accommodate interfacility transfers in the area.

SAAS has a lot of part time staff that have full time jobs and work an extra nine to 40 hours each week with the ambulance service.

SAAS provides emergency services to a population of over 22,000 residents within a 528 square-mile radius, which consists of the western half of Monroe County and a portion of La Crosse County.

They have two advanced life support crews consisting of two crew members each staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week and four ALS ambulances.

In 2019, SASS ran a total of 2,237 calls; last year, that number increased to nearly 2,500 calls. Roughly half of those calls were interfacility transfers for all of the local hospitals and another 40 to 50 percent were 911 calls.

“Despite the dip in calls we had initially with COVID, we made up for it and we’re on record again this year,” Huber said. “I think people have ignored seeing their primary doctor this past year and have underlying health issues that need to be managed, which then festers into a bigger issue and then it requires emergency care.”

A lot of people avoided clinics and hospitals this past year for fear of catching COVID-19 and a lot of patients weren’t allowed into clinics for non-emergent care.

With any industry there are challenges, but there is an industry shortage of paramedics and EMTs nationwide. This past year, SAAS lost four personnel to retirement and other career opportunities.

SAAS also faces challenges obtaining reimbursement for services from Medicare and Medicaid and Huber said the budget stays pretty tight.

EMS is not always considered an essential service across the nation the way law enforcement and fire protection are. SAAS does get a per capita, which assists with the department’s expenses.

A common misconception in some communities nationwide is the fact that ambulance services are covered under local hospitals or fire departments, which isn’t always the case.

In the Sparta area, aside from a few first responder units such as Cataract and Bangor, SAAS is the only EMS provider; the Sparta Area Fire District does not respond to EMS calls.

According to Huber, there used to be more first responder agencies in the area, but with increased training required those agencies have dissolved.

Last year, SAAS added in a skills blitz in which staff had to choose a day to complete annual competency training. SAAS is also in the process of upgrading its service license to critical care for interfacility transfers.

“There was a need in our area and as health care advances more and more there’s a lot more things that patients require for more aggressive treatment,” Huber said. “It will require a lot more training for the paramedics. We do have three paramedics in critical care class right now for that.”

The EMS profession is not for the faint of heart. “This is a very intense job sometimes,” Huber said, adding crews work long hours on very little sleep.

The job can take a toll on them physically as well as mentally and emotionally and they are under a lot of pressure every second of their shifts. Their ability to do their jobs effectively could mean the difference between life and death and that is a heavy burden to carry.