Cashton FFA hosts its first Ag-themed snow sculpting contest

In honor of National FFA Week, the Cashton High School FFA Chapter hosted its first agricultural snow sculpture contest, inviting its own members as well as outside FFA chapters to create their own ag-themed snow sculptures.

Cashton FFA Advisor Kori Blank had seen some Ag snow sculptures on Facebook and after she shared the post, an FFA parent commented and suggested the chapter host their own contest.

“I brought it to the officers, and we went back and forth. We decided to put it out there thinking no one would really participate,” Blank said. “When we got our first couple of entries, we were ecstatic.”

Participants needed to email a picture of them with their snow sculpture to Blank by Friday of last week. In total, seven contestants entered into the contest.

“It was cool to see other contestants other than just our middle school or high school members,” Blank said. “We didn’t want too many rules, we wanted participants to just sort of run with it.”

The winning team were members of the Tomah FFA Chapter; Kendyl and Jeron Hericks, Kylie Moake and Caleb Fox for their snow show sheep.

“There’s was really cool because they took some black paint and painted the head and legs, so it actually looks like a real sheep,” said Cashton FFA Officer Bonita Hanley.

Second place went to Megan Culpitt of Cashton for her show pig snow sculpture and Isabella Cummings, also of Cashton took third place for her horse sculpture.

In addition, Chase Olson of Cashton sculpted a tractor, Colton Lee of Cashton sculpted a cat, Giddy Mason and Dakota Goede of Cashton sculpted a dog and Emma Leis of Cashton created a snow Ewe.

“It was fun to see all of the creativity,” Blank said, adding that the winners will receive a Culver’s gift card.

Along with the snow sculpting contest, Cashton FFA also celebrated with a week packed full of fun activities.

The fun started on Sunday of last week with a Donuts for Dairy Farmers event where the kids donated a box of donuts to local dairy farmers who support the FFA throughout the year.

On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday the FFA hosted lunch time activities for middle and high school students during the school day such as pedal tractor races, cornhole and twine braiding. On Thursday, they held a brat and burger sale for Cashton Middle School and High School staff members.

“They had to be individually packaged this year so that was a whole new experience for us,” Blank said.

On Friday, the Cashton FFA typically hosts a lawn assembly for all students during FFA Week, but this year they held a virtual assembly instead.

At the assembly, Cashton FFA members announced the award winners for Daily Trivia, an emblem hunt and the annual chicken plop. Staff members also participated in Kiss the Mystery Animal; the winner this year got to kiss Heidi the cow.