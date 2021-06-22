Celebrating 45 years

It was 1976. Dave Schreier had been pulling on the national circuit himself for about three years and had seen the possibilities of what a tractor pull could do for the Tomah community, but he never thought the event would grow into what it has today.

“I had a dream to start it and I never dreamt that it would go this long,” Schreier said as he took a look back at 45 years of premier pulling competitions.

Up until the early 1970s, the Monroe County Fair Association, now known as the Monroe County Ag Society, had been booking some big-name music acts for the local fair including Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn and more.

“They were just getting more and more expensive and we needed to come up with a fundraiser of some type,” Schreier said.

A national tractor pull called Farm Fest ‘76 was scheduled to take place in Minnesota, which had been advertised all over the country. Once Schreier caught wind of it, he knew national pullers who lived in the eastern United States would be coming right through Tomah to get to Farm Fest and he was right.

“Being on the circuit as a puller, I could see what the pullers liked and didn’t like,” Schreier said. “I had ideas of what we could do to make them feel more welcome.”

Along with the late Don Kortbein, Schreier proposed the idea of the fundraiser to his fellow board members. It took some convincing on their part, but the reluctant board ultimately decided to take the risk, make an initial investment and host its first tractor pull.

Schreier then spoke with the National Tractor Pullers Association and its representatives came to look at the facility. At that time there was a grandstand and a space in front of it to build a track.

The first tractor pull in Tomah, which was dubbed the Wisconsin Dairyland National Tractor Pull, was held September 10-12, 1976.

The event, which was sanctioned by the NTPA and Wisconsin Tractor Pullers Association was expected to attract a three-day crowd of over 50,000 fans with five sessions, exhibiting 450 competitors in 10 different classes.

“We put on a hell of a show for that time. It was successful and the pullers loved the way we ran it,” Schreier said. “It was unbelievable what the tractors looked like back then compared to now.”

On a single track at the local fairgrounds, the pull drew roughly 15,000 fans each session to watch two classes of Modified Minis and four classes each of Super Stocks and Modified vie for a cash purse of just over $17,000.

“The early years we didn’t run all of the classes and over the years we gradually built up the event,” Schreier said.

In 1976, Sundrop Pop, owned by Orange Crush, sponsored the event. Later, Old Style Beer sponsored the pull and in 1982, the event gained national attention when Budweiser became its name and title sponsor.

In the years that followed, several larger companies joined the ranks of sponsors, bringing the competition into national prominence with bigger purses and merchandise awards.

Today the event, which is now known as the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull, draws over 60,000 fans to Tomah for the annual event which features a cash purse of over $200,000. The most recent competition included 625 vehicles in 27 classes.

By the third year, the event outgrew the facility. “At one time, we had to turn people away,” Schreier said.

According to Schreier, the single track of the 1976 Pull, which featured one grandstand and a set of portable bleachers, morphed into permanent grandstands with six times the seating capacity of the original track.

The single track grew into a double track, which is built of clay laced with lime to prevent the surface from becoming too slick or too hard. It is known as a tough, power track, able to withstand the speed and pounding of today’s muscle machines.

The intended purpose of the pull was to help subsidize the Monroe County Fair and potentially have a significant, positive economic impact on the local businesses.

“Right from the beginning we wanted the community involved,” Schreier said. “Rather than bringing commercial concessions in, we used local clubs so that community members would benefit from the pull and they were able to make money.”

The success of the annual pull has allowed the MCAS to construct seating and buildings for fair venues and a sports complex at Tomah High School.

The proceeds from the pull have also funded many upgrades to Tomah Recreation Park including an office, public restrooms and buildings used for hockey and other activities.

Schreier and Kortbein wanted to make the pull more than just a pull therefore in 45 years, the MCAS has never charged for fans to come onto the grounds and walk through the pits. They tried bringing in rides and different family-friendly activities without much success, however, the idea to start a flea market during the pull was very successful.

“About 30 percent of our crowds nationwide are female and it gives them and everyone else something to do between sessions without having to leave the grounds,” Schreier said. “It makes it a happening, not just a tractor pull.”

The best machines and pullers associated with the motorsport make it a priority to come to Tomah every year, as do their fans.

As it celebrates its 45th anniversary this week, the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull remains a premier event on the NTPA Championship Pulling Circuit and is one of the country’s most prestigious competitions.