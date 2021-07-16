City accepts Burlingame’s proposal for old Sparta police station

The Sparta City Council Wednesday gave Beau Burlingame, owner of the Beer Shop, the greenlight to transform what will be the former Sparta Police Station on East Oak Street into his vision of a restaurant/beer hall and production facility for specialty sodas and bitters.

The council voted 6-1 with one abstention to accept Burlingame’s proposal over that of Heidi Prestwood, executive Director of the Sparta Chamber of Commerce, whose plan for the building was to turn it into the new Chamber office complete with an outdoor recreational equipment outfitter operation.

A proposal to possibly give the Chamber COVID relief funds to purchase another downtown building (see related story) may have swayed some aldermen, who had voted in favor of the Chamber last month. That vote ended in a tie with aldermen Jim Church and Anthony Boltik absent and Mayor Kristen Gust abstaining due to her relationship with the Chamber.

While Church cast his vote in favor of Burlingame’s proposal Wednesday, Boltik abstained because of a possible conflict through his employment with S&S Distributors, a beer distributor in Sparta. Alderman Matthew Hoffland cast the lone no vote.

However, Boltik did express concerns over the what the status of the police station would be if Burlingame were to eventually decide to abandon his plans and sell the building. City Attorney Dan Hellman assured him a clause in the contact would give the city first right of refusal on buying the property back at the same price Burlingame purchases it. That price is $5,000.

Burlingame told the council he has secured the funding to begin remodeling the building beginning this winter. He said that significantly bumps up his opening date from 2023 to next summer.

According to his proposal, the building will become the “Sparta Bottling Co.”, which would include a production facility for bottling specialty sodas, a large beer hall, cocktail lounge and restaurant that could be used as a banquet hall for weddings and other large gatherings.

The second floor will become inexpensive office space for rent to existing businesses or incubator space for startup firms.

He said the large, three-bay garage area would become the beer hall/restaurant, with the doors being converted to glass doors that would open to an outdoor seating area, which is now the driveway. There also would be outdoor seating in the back of the building.

Burlingame said the establishment will be designed to make it a destination for tourists, enhancing the downtown district as well as the city in general.

The city is vacating the building next month when the $3.1 million project to renovate the former Lakeview Elementary School into the city’s law enforcement center is expected to be completed.

The city ditched any notion of remodeling the facility, noting it would be difficult to impossible since the walls, partitions, floors and ceilings are made of steel reinforced concrete to accommodate one of the building’s original functions as a jail.

The city also has noted that the cost of razing the structure would be exorbitant.