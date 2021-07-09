Home / News / City proposes using ARA funds to help Chamber

City proposes using ARA funds to help Chamber

Thu, 07/08/2021 - 11:25am admin1

The Sparta Chamber is considering the building at 110 E. Main St. for its new office. Herald photo by Pat Mulvaney

The City of Sparta could be using some of its $1.03 million in American Recovery Act (ARA) funds to settle a bid for the soon-to-be vacated Sparta Police Station.

