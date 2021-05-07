Col. Michael Poss recognizes SASD for its support to military families

The Sparta Area School District (SASD) had a distinguished guest at the school board’s regular meeting last week. Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss spoke about Month of the Military Child and Fort McCoy’s relationship with the SASD, recognizing the district for its support to area military families.

“This school district plays an important part in educating and supporting military children,” Col. Poss said. “We at Fort McCoy recognize the importance of the aid funding as well as the Department of Defense education grants.”

For the past 35 years, the DOD has recognized military children during the month of April, underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community.

According to Col. Poss, the month is the time to applaud military families and their children for the daily sacrifices they make and the challenges they overcome.

In DoDEA communities the most essential strategic imperatives are establishing an educational system that progressively builds the college and career readiness of all military family students and establishing the organizational capacity to operate more effectively and efficiently as a model, unified school system.

The aim is to challenge each student to maximize his or her potential and to excel academically, socially, emotionally and physically for life, college and career readiness.

Fort McCoy, which is a total force training center, was established in 1909 and is situated on over 60,000 acres. Personnel train active duty, National Guard and Army Reserves as well as joint services including Navy, Air Force and Marines all year long.

Fort McCoy provides a $1.5 billion economic impact to the area and over ¾ of its employees live in the Sparta, Tomah and Monroe County area. Last year, Fort McCoy successfully trained over 60,000 soldiers and this year, that number is expected to double, according to Col. Poss.

Staff provide services to over 120,000 veterans in the greater region as well.

Col. Poss has been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan several times and he’s also been to Korea and Europe. During one of his deployments, he trained at Fort McCoy prior to going to Iraq.

His family moved to the area last summer after previously being stationed in Kansas and several other locations throughout the United States.

“We are very happy to be a part of this community,” he said. “Fort McCoy was my number one choice and I’m very fortunate that I received my top selection.”

In his time at Fort McCoy, Col. Poss has empowered soldiers and employees to make a positive difference with volunteer activities including the schools, surrounding communities and other areas.

“We had some of our soldiers helping with the bike trail cleanup,” he said. “You’ll see our soldiers helping out throughout the winter with food drives and many other volunteer activities.”

Col. Poss has also had visits with city mayors, area school boards and superintendents, chamber of commerces executives and board presidents, business leaders, school principals, the police and many community members.

“I’m proud to report back that our relationship and support for each other is very strong,” he said. “We value that long-standing community partnership.”

He added that his family attends several area events quite often such as the concerts, festivals and other activities as well as dining at local restaurants and shopping at local businesses.

Col. Poss has four active boys, who all have very different interests, which keeps their family busy with robotics, band, FFA, Boy Scouts, wrestling, football, baseball, basketball, track and golf to name a few.

“I am very proud to call Fort McCoy my home and be a part of this community and we are fortunate to have Sparta and the school district as community partners. I look forward to the continuation of this mutual support,” Col. Poss said. “Thank you for what you do to teach our children who are the leaders of the future.”