Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Home / News / Coming together to lend a hand
Soldiers from the 181st Infantry Brigade stationed at Ft. McCoy and local law enforcement members last Wednesday helped load boxes of food from the USDA’s Farmers to Families program into cars in Memorial Park. Herald photos by Kyle Evans

Coming together to lend a hand

Mon, 04/12/2021 - 11:28am admin1

With COVID vaccinations on the rise and favorable economic and jobs reports in the news, Americans are beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes it the pandemic.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here