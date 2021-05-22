Committee to seek additional $4M for nursing home project

Even with construction bids for the proposed county-run senior care facility coming in considerably higher than projected, county officials are cautiously optimistic they can deliver a project with only $20 million of borrowing.

A bid opening Tuesday revealed it would be necessary to bond an additional $4 million on top of the current $16 million the county has already borrowed for the project.

Members of the building team, including officials from construction manager Krause-Anderson Construction Company and architect Community Living Solutions (CLS), compiled the bids and presented their recommendations at the Rolling Hills Committee meeting Wednesday.

Basing its conclusions on the bid figures, the team projected the project’s current budget at just shy of $23 million with only $15 million of that figure involving hard numbers.

Brent Flatten, the project manager for Krause-Anderson, said at this time the team is only recommending accepting 17 of the bids, totaling $14.9 million, in order to get construction on schedule and avoid increased winter building costs.

They also are recommending six other bids -- masonry, roofing, siding, doors, drywall and food service equipment – to be rebid.

Thomas Roepke, Kraus-Anderson’s director of operations, said he thinks a second round of bidding in those areas could draw more bidders resulting in more competitive prices. He expects the total cost of those bids to come in under $3.4 million.

Roepke attributed the higher-than-expected construction costs to market volatility created by the pandemic. While the cost of all building materials has risen by 13% over the last year, it’s skyrocketing lumber prices that are skewing the numbers.

Roepke said lumber costs have risen 86.5% from this same time last year and spiked 6.5% just last month.

While suppliers’ bid prices for the nursing home project are locked in if the county accepts them within the next 45 days, those same suppliers have said they will be increasing their costs associated with lumber products by 20% on new contracts beginning next month, according to Roepke.

Another $3.8 million in expected expenses such as construction manager fees, architectural and engineering costs and building site equipment charges, make up the balance of the project costs.

The Rolling Hills Committee will be proposing a two-phase plan to the full county board at a special meeting tonight (Thursday), where it plans to ask supervisors to accept the $14.9 million in initial bids to get the project moving.

It also will ask board members to approve another $4 million bond issue, bringing the total bonding amount for the project to $20 million, a figure approved by the electorate in a 2018 non-binding referendum.

While the estimated project cost is still $3 million above that, County Administrator Tina Osterberg showed where that funding shortfall could be made up using CARES Act funds and other COVID relief money as well as Rolling Hills and general fund reserves.

County Board Chairman Cedric Schnitzler said in discussions with the state, he was informed that the entire $2.5 million HVAC cost could be submitted for reimbursement through American Rescue Funds. He added other reimbursement opportunities also exist.

Rolling Hills Committee member Allan McCoy said he believes the majority of county residents want the facility built, pointing to the 2019 referendum, which garnered 65% of voter support for bonding up to $20 million for a new nursing home.

“I think we’re obligated to go and if it’s going to cost more than $20 million, we’re going to have to find it somewhere,” he said.

Rolling Hills Nursing Home Administrator Linda Smith said the current nursing home is operating on borrowed time with needed fixes put off in anticipation of a new facility.

She said state surveyors are running out of patience with the promise of a new facility and will soon force the county to make costly repairs in order to keep the deteriorating facility open.

If the county approves the bids tonight, there will be a groundbreaking ceremony at the new site, located across from the Rolling Hills complex on Cty. Hwy. B north of Sparta next Wednesday, May 26 beginning at 4 p.m., with a reception to follow at the Sparta American Legion.