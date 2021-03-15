Community shows its support Cataract First Responders

When medical emergencies arise and you live in the remote regions of northwest Monroe County, there is always one group you can count on to come to your aid – the Cataract First Responders (CFR).

The group’s emergency medical technicians (EMTs) can be the difference between life and death, especially for those who are suffering from cardiac arrest. And CFR’s importance to the wider Cataract area is not lost on those who live there.

That’s why when word got out the group needed new automated external defibrillators (AEDs), the community stepped up and raised enough money to buy four of the life-saving devices without any prodding.

“I never expected the big donations we got in such a short time,” said Darlene Merow, CFR’s service director.

Those donations included $2,000 from the Shamrock Union Church, $2,010 from the Cataract Sportsmen’s Club, $440 from a raffle held at Gals Longbranch and $500 from the owners of the Longbranch.

CFR purchased the four AEDs a month ago to replace the four aging models they had, which were being discontinued.

An AED is a backpack-sized medical device that can analyze the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.

Back in the late 1990s, CFR held a fundraiser, making enough money to purchase two AEDs at $3,200 apiece. They obtained their other two when the Leon First Responders disbanded and donated their AEDs to CFR.

Since then, the price of AEDs has dropped but Merow was still anticipating paying $1,700 for the devices, meaning she could only get two. However, the 7 Rivers Region Alliance helped them purchase the AEDs for $1,125 apiece, allowing them to buy four along with a training dummy.

The AEDs are now spread among four first responders on different sides of CFR’s service area, which encompasses the Town of Little Falls and parts of the towns of New Lyme and Lafayette. Since the Millston First Responders disbanded, CFR has also taken on the Town of Manchester in Jackson County, which goes north to Hwy. 12.

“It takes a while for us to get up there but we still go,” said Merow, adding the group is not really confined to its service area. “We’ll go anywhere we’re called to go. We don’t ask any questions. We just figure if we’re called they need our help, so we go.”

Monroe County’s first responder units are dwindling with Leon and Oakdale disbanding, leaving Warrens, Cashton, Norwalk and Cataract the only ones still around. CFR’s membership was down to four a few years ago but thanks to a $2,500 grant from Monsanto secured by Little Falls farmers Dale and Linda Jessie, eight Little Falls residents, ranging in age from 18-45, were able to take an EMT course at Western Technical College's Black River Falls campus.

They have since joined CFR’s ranks and now, the group, organized by Don Herr over three decades ago, numbers 11. CFR members respond to between 90 and 100 calls a year, including accidents, fires, medical situations, and other 911-related incidents.

“We pretty much do everything ambulances do but we don’t transport,” said Merow. “We take care of the patient until the ambulance comes.”

There is one thing they don’t do – get paid. The all-volunteer force is not compensated in any form and they use their own vehicles and gas.

That’s likely why the community has so much support for the organization, and CFR appreciates it.

“We want to give a big thank you to the organizations so we were able to purchase the AED’s and trainer,” said Merow.