Council postpones discussion on aid for Chamber

Sparta aldermen put the brakes on a proposed plan Wednesday to help buy a downtown building for the Chamber of Commerce using COVID relief money after it became clear the guidelines for distributing the money are currently too vague.

The city is receiving $1.03 million in American Recovery Act (ARA) funds, which are supposed to be used to offset losses incurred by organizations due to the pandemic.

Co-City Administrator/Treasurer Mark Sund proposed to the finance committee Monday using up to $140,000 of those funds to help the chamber purchase the building at 110 E. Oak St. He said he and fellow Co-City Administrator Todd Fahning devised the plan as a possible way to overcome a stalemate over the purchase of old Sparta police station.

Last month, the city council split over proposals for the building from Chamber Executive Director Heidi Prestwood and Sparta businessman Beau Burlingame. Prestwood wanted to use the building as the new Chamber office. On Wednesday, alderman awarded the building to Burlingame but likely because a possible plan exists for moving the Chamber downtown (see related story).

Sund said he’s received more information since Monday on guidelines for ARA funds, which are still subject to change.

“I think a decision tonight would be very difficult to make,” he said.

Sund suggested aldermen meet as a council of the whole to discuss the rules for disbursing ARA funds once they’re final and come up with a plan.

Prestwood addressed the council, agreeing the matter should be tabled in hopes an application process can be developed to allow other entities to compete for the funds, too.

“I feel as the Chamber my interest is in the community and I want to make sure all members of the community have the opportunity to have a piece of this pie that the city has been given,” she said.

Alderman Bruce Humphrey made a motion to postpone the matter and have the administrators compile a list of the permissible uses for the federal COVID relief funds after which the council could prioritize them before appropriating the money. The motion passed unanimously.

Sund said he expects the federal guidelines for the ACA funds to be finalized in a month. He added there is no urgency since the city has three years to appropriate the funds and another two years after that before the money actually has to be spent.