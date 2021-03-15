County board to meet this week

Due to a number of schedule conflicts among supervisors, the Monroe County Board has moved its regular monthly meeting from next week to this Thursday, March 18.

At the meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m., supervisors will take action on a proposed policy change, replacing employees’ current sick leave, vacation and funeral time off with a paid-time-off (PTO) system, which will be up to the employees to manage. According to Ed Smudde, Monroe County personnel director, the PTO system would allow the staff the flexibility and responsibility of using their time off as they earn in a way that is less restrictive than the current system.

The plan, according to Smudde, helps address a problem created by the pandemic, which has left time-off banks high and a number of staff in danger of losing large amounts of vacation.

“Our goals are to reduce the amount of time being lost by staff as well as reduce the amount of sick-leave abuse,” he said in presentation to the board last month. “We feel this plan offers an alternative that keeps what we have but builds in a more flexible option for staff going forward.”

The board also will vote on ratifying other personnel policies created to address the COVID-19 county operations and health safety and welfare concerns for county employees and residents. Those policy changes would be in effect April I, the day after the current policy is set to expire, to Sept. 30.

The board will hear a report from Solid Waste Manager David Heser about the long-range plan at the Ridgeville Landfill and answer questions about the facility’s troubled leachate system.

Supervisors also will vote on two other resolutions, including one approving the Monroe County Forest land use plan, which is required to keep in compliance with state statute, and another recognizing March 29 as Monroe County Vietnam Veterans Day and honoring those servicemen and women who served during the Vietnam era.

The meeting will be held at the Sparta American Legion, 1116 Angelo Rd.