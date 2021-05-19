County board to vote on bonding for nursing home project shortfall

The Monroe County Board is set to take action Thursday, May 20, on three resolutions regarding the proposed county-run nursing home and senior care facility.

At the special meeting, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the Sparta American Legion, supervisors will vote on bonding up to another $3.2 million for the project as well as vote to approve construction bids.

A third resolution sets change order levels for the project.

Both the Rolling Hills and Finance committees will take up the resolutions Wednesday, May 19. The Rolling Hills Committee will go over the bids and bring its recommendations to the county board Thursday, while the finance committee will attach fiscal notes to the measures.

The bonding resolution was necessary to shore up funding for the project. The county bonded $16 million for the project over three years ago when the cost of building the facility was expected to come in at that price.

However, in February, new cost projections revealed the county was short by nearly $3 million. The bid opening Wednesday will put a more specific figure on the amount of the shortfall.

County Administrator Tina Osterberg told the board last month the county’s financial advisor, Brad Viegut of Robert W. Baird & Co., recommended voting on authorizing new bonding for the additional funds after bids for the project come back.

Authorizing the bonding will require a three-quarters vote, meaning at least 12 of the county’s 16 supervisors will have to approve of it. If the bonding is authorized, it will only take a simple majority vote to actually borrow the money.

Viegut advised the finance committee last month to hold off on securing the money until next spring to save the county 10 to 12 months of interest payments. That strategy also would let the county see if the project’s contingency fund wasn’t being depleted, allowing for a smaller bond issue.

Last month, the county board also approved four contracts with the principals involved in the construction of the facility, which is planned to be built across from the present Rolling Hills complex on Cty. Hwy. B north of Sparta.

Two of the contracts involved the architectural firm Community Living Solutions (CLS), which designed the project, and Kraus-Anderson Construction Company, the construction manager acting as the county’s advisor.

The contract with CLS is based off the county’s original contract with the Appleton-based firm, which started its design work for the project in 2017. Under its contract, it will be compensated $750,000 for its services plus no more than $47,500 in reimbursable expenses for items such as travel, printing, etc.

The county voted to put funding in place to pay CLS last September when it approved taking $755,000 from the general fund for that purpose.

Kraus-Anderson, based out of La Crosse, has three pieces to its compensation. It will receive 1.5% of the total cost of the project once it is complete along with a general fee of $530,616 up and above that. The county also will pay the company $122,000 for renting its construction trailer and other reimbursable expenditures.

A ground breaking ceremony is planned for May 26.