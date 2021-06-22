County board to vote on new round of bids

When the Monroe County Board meets this Wednesday, June 23, supervisors will consider accepting bids on six project scopes that were previously denied.

Bids on masonry, roofing, siding, doors, drywall and food service equipment will be opened by the Rolling Hills Committee before Wednesday’s meeting. It will forward its recommendation to the board for approval.

Thomas Roepke, Kraus-Anderson’s director of operations, told the Rolling Hills Committee last month he thinks the second round of bidding in those areas could draw more bidders resulting in more competitive prices. He expects the total cost of those bids to come in under $3.4 million.

Roepke attributed the higher-than-expected construction costs to market volatility created by the pandemic.

At a special meeting last month, the board voted unanimously to both bond an additional $4 million to shore up a funding shortfall and award nearly $15 million in bids to get construction moving.

The new $4 million bond will bring the total borrowing for the project to $20 million, a figure approved by the electorate in a 2018 non-binding referendum. County Administrator Tina Osterberg pointed out the bond repayment will be lower than the Rolling Hills Nursing Home’s current $1.288 million draw on the levy. The highest annual payment the county will have to make on the 20-year term of the combined bonds is $1.212 million.

Still, the project’s budget is just shy of $23 million but County Board Chairman Cedric Schnitzler confirmed its $2.5 million HVAC system is qualified for reimbursement through American Rescue Act funds. He added other scopes of construction, such as water and sewer, including a new booster station, may also qualify for reimbursement.

The new facility will include a 50-bed skilled nursing home, a 25-bed Community-Based Residential Facility (CBRF) and a 24-bed assisted living apartment wing. That configuration of services is designed to keep the facility’s operational costs at break even.

Site preparation for the project began June 1.

Supervisors also will be voting on nine other resolutions, including:

• Authorizing an additional Rolling Hills part-time receptionist.

• Authorizing an additional sanitation and zoning officer position.

• Authorizing establishment of a second assistant corporation counsel position.

• Authorizing establishment of a paralegal position within the district attorney’s office.

• Authorizing the increase of the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) nutrition coordinator to full time.

• Authorizing two children’s long-term support services social work positions.

• Authorizing Comprehensive community services social worker position.

• Authorizing a CFS social worker 1 initial assessment position.

• Authorizing a programs accountant 1 position.

Board Chairman Cedric Schnitzler will be announcing appointments to supervisory districts 10 and 14. District 10, which includes parts of the city of Tomah, was vacated by the resignation of Rod Sherwood, while District 14, which includes the Town of Leon, was left open by the death of Sharon Folcey.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. at the Sparta American Legion, 1116 Angelo Rd.