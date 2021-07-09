County to vote on supporting $5B settlement in class-action opioid lawsuit

The Monroe County Board will hold a special meeting Wednesday, July 7, to vote on confirming its support of a negotiated settlement plan with Purdue Pharma over its involvement in the nation’s opioid crisis.

In November 2017, supervisors voted to join a class-action lawsuit against the pharmaceutical companies that manufacture opioids because of the toll the opioid crisis has taken on the county’s departmental budgets, especially the human services department.

The class-action attorneys, who represent the county along with a number of other governmental bodies nationwide, have negotiated a $5 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma, which was a major manufacturer of opioids.

The local governments that joined the lawsuit are to consider the plan to determine if they will confirm it or not. This Wednesday’s resolution would confirm the county’s support for the settlement if it is passed.

According to Monroe County Board Chairman Cedric Schnitzler, the litigation team has set a July 9 deadline for municipalities to confirm their support of the settlement, requiring the special meeting.

According to the resolution, the alternative would be engaging in further expensive litigation that could take years. If the plaintiffs did receive a favorable judgement, collecting on it would be complicated by the fact that many of the assets of the Sackler family, which owns Purdue Pharma, are in various family trusts located in foreign countries.

If litigation were to continue, local governments and other public creditors would receive no resources that could be put to immediate use to abate the ongoing problems associated with fallout from the opioid crisis. The county’s distribution from the settlement has yet to be determined.

According to the national Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the societal cost of the opioid epidemic amounts to $75 billion annually.

The lawsuit aims to recoup at least a portion of the county's expenses, which, besides human services, are borne by the courts, law enforcement, the health department and other agencies.

The county doesn't pay a dime in direct costs to fund the law firms bringing the case forward but will receive a payment if the lawsuit is successful.

The county did incur some indirect expenses in the time it took county employees to gather data for the law firms and redact information on confidential files.

The agreement with the law firms gives the attorneys 25% of a settlement plus expenses. The rest would go to the plaintiffs.

According to the Monroe County Health Department, which presented statistics showing the societal impact of prescription opioids back when the lawsuit was first being considered, nationally, between 2000 and 2015, a half million people died from overdoses largely tied to prescription drugs.

Also during that time, the amount of prescription opioids sold to pharmacies, hospitals and doctors' offices nearly quadrupled despite the fact there had not been any overall change in the amount of pain Americans reported.

In that same period, sales of Vicodin, an opioid painkiller, increased 600%, making it the most widely prescribed medication in the U.S.

Prescription opioid use is a common gateway to heroin use with about 75% of heroin addicts first using prescription opioids. That has led to a dramatic increase in heroin-related deaths and hospital encounters among users.

In Wisconsin, the opioid epidemic has been declared a public health crisis and in 2016, more people died from opioid overdoses than car crashes.

It was reported in 2017 that in Monroe County over the previous 10 years 31 people died from opioid overdoses with 80% of those deaths due to a prescription drug. The county also saw opioid-related hospital visits double over that time.

The county's health department had seen an increase in the number of babies born addicted to drugs, as well as a spike in hepatitis-C cases due to intravenous drug use, such as heroin.