CUCC in Sparta welcomes new pastor to its congregation

The Congregational United Church of Christ (CUCC) in Sparta welcomed a new pastor last month. Jason Derr was originally asked to preach at CUCC twice before the congregation kept inviting him back; one Sunday, after a brief meeting, they offered him a permanent part-time position, which he happily accepted.

Derr, originally from Virginia, studied creative writing at Eastern Washington University. While attending college, Derr was a student involved with the campus ministry where a campus minister told him he had a lot of good ideas and suggested he consider attending seminary.

“I felt that that wasn’t me and that it wasn’t really my thing,” he said. “Two weeks later, I couldn’t stop thinking about that question and I had requested information from five different schools.”

Derr attended seminary school at the more progressive/liberal Vancouver School of Theology in British Columbia, which is where he met his wife Erin.

He graduated in 2008 during an economic decline. Jobs and interviews that he had lined up vanished and he and his wife ended up in Portland, OR for a while until he finally found his dream job.

Derr, his wife Erin and their three children Bodhi, Eden and Whitman now live in La Crosse where Derr serves as a campus minister at Common Ground Campus Ministry at the University of Wisconsin, Viterbo University and Western Technical College.

“The midwest is never where I thought I’d end up, but everything just came together,” Derr said. “All of us going into ministry know that the church is dying but that doesn’t mean that the work isn’t important.”

Derr’s first time preaching at CUCC was the congregation’s first Sunday back following the temporary closure due to the pandemic.

The United Church of Christ is a relatively young denomination, created out of mergers of four smaller protestant groups. Its churches are independent, but bound together by covenant, offering a welcome to all.

In Sparta, the church is congregational, and all decisions are made by the church body itself. Derr provides leadership, insight, pushback and conversation, but the final decision is the congregation’s.

“I come here on Sunday, and it’s a small group of people, but they’re feisty. They are proud of their volunteer work in the community, they want to be a place that serves people and the community and makes a difference,” Derr said. “That is a good energy to have. We don’t have many other spaces in our culture where you just get together to make a difference.”

The United Church of Christ is probably the most progressive Protestant Denomination. It takes credit for the first African-American man ordained, the first woman ordained, the first gay man ordained, the first denomination to elect an African American as its president, the first denomination to fully support same-gender marriage and the first American denomination to be active in overseas missions.

“People don’t know that the United Church of Christ has been ordaining, supporting and marrying members of the LBGTQ community since the 70s,” Derr said. “I’d like to do something to make that fact more visible. We need to be more vocal in our actual actions and I don’t know what that looks like just yet.”

For now, Derr wants to welcome all people to join CUCC on their faith journey, affirming a common humanity and reconciling differences in ability, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, race, citizenship, marital or financial status.

“I love ideas. I love conversations about big ideas, philosophy, theology; that’s my jam. I like to tell people that I don’t do border patrols around your theology,” he said. “I don’t tell you what you’re supposed to believe and how you’re supposed to believe it, but I can be a traveling partner and a conversation partner in that journey.”