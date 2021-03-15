Deke Slayton Museum unveils a new, interactive display

As almost everyone in this region already knows, Deke Slayton became one of the first American astronauts as part of the Mercury 7, a group which was formed in 1959. Even though Slayton went on to build quite the legacy within the NASA organization, he comes from humble beginnings.

After nine long months of preparation, the Deke Slayton Memorial Space & Bicycle Museum in Sparta has unveiled a new exhibit displaying Donald Kent “Deke” Slayton’s extended family tree.

Slayton was born in Sparta on March 1, 1924 to Charles and Victoria Slayton of English and Norwegian descent. Executive Director Alyssa Young started her research with Slayton’s four sets of great-grandparents and was able to compile an index listing over 4,000 names of individuals with relation to Slayton.

“It is not complete. There are definitely people I don’t have listed yet but it’s a big family,” Young said, adding her research began last June. “The Slayton line is by far the longest.”

Young had a lot of help from relatives in discovering names as well as Ancestory.com, obituaries and findagrave.com. She had a lot of fun with her research since it gave her the opportunity to communicate with relatives she hadn’t known prior to the project.

“I now have down to second cousin five times removed,” Young said, adding that she hopes to update the index of names once every year to keep it as current as possible.

Visitors are invited to peruse through the index to discover how they may be related to Slayton, write their name and relation on a provided leaf and add it to the family tree display.

“If they don’t know how they’re related we can use the binder to figure it out,” Young explained.

The display already has four leaves added to it after Laraine (Link) Buckles visited the museum with her daughter Stephanie Flock and two granddaughters Reba and Sarah Flock. Buckles’ grandmother Sadie (Slayton) Link is the sister of Deke Slayton’s father; her father, Verne Link was Slayton’s first cousin.

Slayton’s grandparents and great aunts and uncles all tended to have several children and large families, however, Slayton and his siblings had very few.

“It is really interesting to see how his relatives went from having a lot of children to not all that many,” Young said.

Ideally, Young would like to see the family tree continue to grow. “As people come to visit, I’m hoping they’ll be able to help me fill in some of the gaps I have,” she said.