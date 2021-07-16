Home / News / Driver injured in one vehicle crash

Driver injured in one vehicle crash

Thu, 07/15/2021 - 11:17am admin1

Authorities say the driver of this truck suffered a medical problem Wednesday before veering off the road and striking a tree off Hwy 21 in the Town of Greenfield. Contributed photo

On Wednesday, July 14, at approximately 6:38 a.m., the Monroe County Communications Center received a report of a truck crashing into a tree off of Hwy. 21 near Cty. Hwy. E in the Town of Greenfield. The driver of a red 2011 Ford F-150 was found to be injured and trapped in the vehicle.

The Oakdale Fire Department extricated the driver from the vehicle. The driver, whose name has not been released, was then transported to a hospital by the Tomah Area Ambulance Service.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash and found that the driver suffered a medical problem prior to veering off of the highway.

Police closed one lane of Hwy. 21 for approximately 58 minutes. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Fort McCoy Police, and Tomah Rescue Technicians also assisted with the crash.

