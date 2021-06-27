Drug treatment court makes an impact on Monroe County area

Viterbo University hosted a virtual town hall on Monday, where several officials from Monroe County spoke on the effectiveness of drug treatment courts and explained how it can help those community members struggling with addiction and substance abuse disorders.

Monroe County drug treatment court, which has been in effect for a little over a year with 13 current participants, is a specialized court designed to help people in treating their addiction and changing their criminal behavior.

It allows those convicted of drug-related crimes to complete a five-phase program instead of incarceration. The goal is to change participants' lives, help them end their addiction, locate housing, seek education, find employment and restore broken relationships.

“People who come into drug treatment court have long-standing substance abuse and mental health problems,” said Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe. “It takes a while to treat their addiction, to treat their disease of the brain, to treat their mental health disorders and really what we’re trying to do is help these folks change everything about their life.”

To qualify for the program, offenders must be considered a high risk or high need individual and the program does not accept violent offenders or anyone convicted of dealing drugs in a violent manner.

The program's initial steps are intense as participants receive supervision, incentives and even sanctions. As participants continue through the program, they begin to gain independence until eventually they can do it on their own.

According to Radcliffe, a typical drug treatment court participant is going to be involved in the program, including daily support and regular court hearings, for around 18 months.

“This is not a quick program and it’s designed to be life-changing,” he said.

According to Radcliffe, one in 10 Americans has a chronic substance abuse disorder, one in five Americans have a significant mental health problem and 8 million Americans suffer from both disorders.

These statistics directly affect the justice system, with a large majority of all incarcerated individuals suffering from a diagnosed substance abuse disorder.

Radcliffe said it affects the whole community as well as almost 90 percent of all property theft crimes are drug related.

Monroe County has seen a 400 percent increase in the number of drug charges from 2011 to 2018, with 41 percent of new cases being repeat offenders.

“The addiction drives behavior, which results in more criminal behavior and without treatment courts, we’re treating the symptoms of the substance abuse and not the underlying causes,” he added. “Treatment courts work. They are the single most successful tool that we have in the criminal justice system.”

Evidence-based research shows that drug treatment court participants are 37 percent less likely to test positive for illicit substances.

“The majority of people that go through and complete the program, a large part of them are successful and most of them don't reoffend,” Radcliffe said.

Not only do treatment courts work, but they save the community money as well, according to Radcliffe. For every dollar invested in treatment courts, the community can expect a return between $4 to $12 from that investment through reduced jail populations, reduced costs to the justice system services and reduced emergency room visits.

“It’s really a multi-faceted impact when we can help one person turn their life around,” Radcliffe said.