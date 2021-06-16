Five new members join Monroe County Jr. Fair Board

The Monroe County Jr. Fair Board has five fresh faces taking the reins this year after the former board members including Matt Kortbein, Joelle Liddane, Micaela Kolterman, Annie Ness and Angela Klinkner all decided it was time for a new chapter to begin.

Kortbein and Liddane may no longer be official members of the Jr. Fair Board, however, they will be staying on for a while longer as mentors.

New members Jordyn Steinhoff, Carisa Cleven and Emily Powell actually joined the board last year but with all of the closures surrounding the pandemic, there wasn’t much for them to do and earlier this year, Cassidy Green and Colby Von Haden joined the ranks.

“This year it felt as though we were starting over after COVID hit and it actually made it a really good time to bring on some new faces,” Kortbein said. “They all bring something unique that I think is going to make them successful.”

The Jr. Fair Board was first established by the Monroe County Agricultural Society in 2016 as a way to encourage younger generations to take a greater interest in the agricultural community in Monroe County.

Cleven, a Tomah High School graduate, currently serves as the vice president of the 2020-2021 Wisconsin State FFA Officer Team. She is currently a senior at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls studying agricultural education with minors in science and biology education.

Cleven wanted to get involved because she is passionate about educating individuals about agriculture and making sure they know where their food is coming from.

Her family has participated with the Learn and Earn events at the Monroe County Fair for the past 10 to 12 years.

“I want to focus more on the Learn and Earn events and the Ag Pavilion, making sure that people can learn about the animals and everything that goes into raising them so that they can maybe share that with others,” Cleven said.

Steinhoff has been showing animals through 4-H since she was in kindergarten and she was a member of the Tomah FFA Chapter and served as an officer for two years before graduating from Tomah High School in 2019.

She is currently studying agricultural business at Western Technical College in La Crosse.

“I wanted to see some changes at the fair, so I decided to join the Jr. Fair Board to hopefully implement some new ideas,” Steinhoff said. “And I like helping.”

Powell graduated with the Class of 2019 from Brookwood High School and she has previously served on the Elroy Jr. Fair Board. She recently graduated from Ridgewater College with a degree in agribusiness management and is currently working at Compeer Financial in Sparta.

She loves watching younger kids getting involved in 4-H and FFA and enjoys being a role model for them.

“At the Elroy fair, the Jr. Fair Board emphasizes leadership and helps the younger kids at the fair,” Powell said. “I really like that idea and I wanted to bring some of those ideas here.”

She would also like to find ways to encourage fair families to intermingle outside of their 4-H clubs more at the Monroe County Fair. “It doesn’t all have to be just about competition,” she added.

Like Powell, Green also graduated from Brookwood High School in 2019. She didn’t start showing livestock until she was in seventh grade and she loved the experience.

She is currently attending the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse studying early childhood education.

“Personally, I want to get more exhibitors because I think you can learn so much from it and you gain such a good work ethic,” Green said. “I think more kids should experience it for themselves.”

Green also wants to work at altering some of the misconceptions surrounding the agricultural community. “Us as a group of educated individuals in this community have a chance to use our knowledge to address these misconceptions in a respectful way,” she said.

Von Haden, who grew up showing pigs, is also a Tomah High School graduate. He is currently a sophomore at University of Wisconsin-River Falls studying agricultural business.

“I thought being on the Jr. Fair Board would be a good way to get new ideas into the fair and see if there’s something we could do to bring more people to the fair,” he said.

All of the new members are also excited to help with the tractor pull in Tomah as it gives them a completely different experience than any other Jr. Fair Board would have nationwide.

“It’s seeing agriculture from a different aspect, because it’s all incorporated,” Cleven said.