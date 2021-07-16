Former Sparta newspaper publisher dies

Theodore “Ted” Radde, a former newspaper publisher and Sparta City alderman, died Monday, July 12, in La Crosse following a prolonged illness. He was 73.

Radde was a 1966 Sparta High School graduate, who grew up in the newspaper business, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, T.C. Radde, and father, Don Radde, both of whom were publishers of the Sparta Herald.

Beginning at age 14, Radde worked his way through the ranks of the Monroe County Publishers (MCP), which produced and printed the Sparta Herald and Monroe County Democrat. The business was sold in 2015 and the papers were consolidated under the current title Monroe County Herald.

Radde became publisher of the Sparta Herald in the late 1970s. He spent several years both as a photographer and as an ad salesman before being named MCP’s general manager in 1988, retaining his publisher’s title.

He also served as Sparta’s 1st Ward alderman from 2000-2010, either serving on or chairing most of the city’s major committees. He cut his teeth in city government as a member of the park board during the purchase of the Child Center and golf course expansion.

He was regarded as a conscientious council member willing to help out his constituents with issues regarding the city.

Radde also loved deer hunting and professional hockey and was likely Sparta’s biggest Boston Bruins fan.

A memorial visitation is planned for Aug. 1 at the Lanham Schanhofer Funeral Home in Sparta from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m.