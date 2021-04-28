Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House canceled due to COVID

After much consideration, Fort McCoy leadership has determined that, because of ongoing safety precautions for the COVID-19 pandemic, this is not the time to host an Armed Forces Day Open House.

Instead, the installation will focus on other smaller community outreach opportunities this year.

The Armed Forces Day Open House is held annually on Armed Forces Day, the third Saturday in May. The heart of the celebration is the installation’s Commemorative Area, which features the History Center, five World War II-era buildings, the Equipment Park and Veterans Memorial Plaza.

While Fort McCoy never closed for training during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to promote resiliency through programming and activities, the risk for such a large-scale event that draws thousands of visitors to the post was deemed to be too great. Risk-mitigation measures remain in place as Fort McCoy prepares for a robust and vibrant 2021 training season.

Fort McCoy Commemorative Area will be open for extended operational hours every Friday and Saturday from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. All Commemorative Area and History Center open hours are available in the events section of Fort McCoy’s Facebook page. Small groups are encouraged to reach out and schedule personal tours during normal business hours Monday through Friday. For more information, call 608-388-2407.

Additionally, people are encouraged to take advantage of Fort McCoy’s many recreational activities, including the Pine View Campground that offers swimming, mini golf and hiking trails, as well as McCoy’s Community Center that offers a good meal and a game of bowling.

Also, Fort McCoy Public Affairs staff members are already working on adding virtual tour opportunities this year and preparing for an exciting Armed Forces Day Open House in 2022.

