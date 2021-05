Members of the 32nd Old Timers Association visit the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area and view a model of the installation's cantonment area as seen in the 1950s. The original cantonment was constructed in 1942 and the triangular or "Triad" layout was designed to allow troops to live and train together without being crowded by other units. It is now the basis for Fort McCoy's logo. (U.S. Army Photo by Kaleen Holliday, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy)