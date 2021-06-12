Fundraiser planned for Tomah teen injured in car accident

Payton Pierce continues to recover from significant injuries at a Madison hospital sustained in a June 5 vehicle accident outside Warrens.

But friends and classmates are making sure her family is fully aware that her recovery is on the minds of the entire Tomah community. Pierce was one of five teens involved in a single auto accident when the driver failed to negotiate a curve on County Highway EW near Jellystone.

On Wednesday night, starting at 7 p.m., Tomah High School members from the class of 2023 met at THS to make 3,000 pinwheels as a fundraiser for the family. The activity was also open for others who wanted to show their support for the Pierce family as Payton recovers.

One of the organizers, THS teacher Amy King, said 3,000 pinwheels were put together in less than two hours. Volunteers included

"Tonight I saw students, parents, strangers, business owners, EMT workers, and so many more individuals come together for the sole purpose of love and support," King said. "Hope to see you on Friday at the THS parking lot from noon to 6 p.m."

They will be on sale for $10 each. Proceeds will go to her family. The community continues to rally behind her family with a constant display of social media posts extending positive thoughts as she begins a long road to recovery. Payton is at Children's Hospital in Madison.

There has also been an account opened at Tomah's Bank First to help Payton's family with medical expenses. If you would like to donate and assist with medical expenses, please bring your donations to Bank First for deposit into the “Prayers for Payton” account. Checks payable to Mark or Sarah Pierce (her parents) can be mailed to: Bank First, Attn. Prayers for Payton, PO Box 880, Tomah, WI