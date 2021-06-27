High bond set for suspect in axe murder

A high bond was set for a 36-year old Sparta man accused of killing one person and injuring two others with an axe June 6.

On Monday, Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Todd Ziegler ordered Thomas Aspseter be held on a $1 million cash bond.

Aspseter is charged with first degree murder in the death of his step-grandfather, 87-year-old Bernard Waite, at Waite’s home on Icarus Avenue west of Sparta. The defendant also is charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree homicide and aggravated battery.

Two victims survived the alleged axe attack. Margaret Waite, 73, was treated and released from the hospital, while her husband, Michael Waite, 76, who also is Bernard’s brother, was flown from the scene to a La Crosse hospital where he remains. His condition was not disclosed.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the house shortly before noon on June 6. When they arrived, Aspseter was in front of the house where he had shot himself in the throat with a .22 caliber rifle.

Michael Waite was lying in the driveway covered in blood from a large cut on his face. Inside the residence, police found Bernard Waite dead in a puddle of blood that came from a head wound.

Police also found a wood-splitting axe they determined to be the murder weapon. Margaret Waite was at a neighbor’s house where she fled after allegedly being attacked by Aspseter.

According to the criminal complaint, she told police that she, Michael and Bernard had come home to the residence earlier that day after spending the night in Waukesha where they attended a family reunion. She said they discovered Aspseter inside and Bernard told him to grab his belongings and leave.

Bernard entered the residence, while Michael and Margaret remained outside. She said she heard Bernard scream and Michael ran inside. She then saw Aspseter attack Michael with an axe, striking him in the face, before swinging the axe at her and hitting her in the right arm. She told investigators she “ran for her life” to the neighbors, who called 911.

According to the complaint, the neighbor told police he went over to the Waite residence where he saw Michael standing in the driveway covered in blood attempting to call 911 on his cell phone but the phone was too covered in blood.

He said he then witnessed Aspseter come out of the garage holding a firearm. When police arrived, Aspseter dropped the rifle and he was taken into custody without incident, according to the complaint.

Another neighbor told police that a friend of hers reached out to her because she had picked up a hitchhiker on Friday evening, June 4, who she believed was the defendant, and dropped him off on Icarus Avenue. She also said Aspseter stopped at her house to see if she had a key to the residence that same evening.

She said she invited Aspseter into visit but he declined. However, he told her he was out in Utah and was going to go to Wyoming for a job. She said Aspseter is not related to Bernard biologically but is the grandson of his wife, who had been placed in a nursing home a few weeks prior to the incident.

Margaret Waite told investigators that Bernard Waite had purchased a bus ticket for Aspseter which was for a June 3 departure. She said Bernard was surprised when they arrived back from Waukesha on June 6 and discovered Aspseter in the house.

She said they were at the house for 30-45 minutes before the incident occurred.

The criminal complaint also contains a transcript of the 911 phone call recording, in which Aspseter said he went crazy and “I hit him with an axe.”

Aspseter is scheduled for an initial appearance on July 2 at 1 p.m.