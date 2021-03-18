High Point student spreads joy to Sparta elderly community

Brayden Ward, a seventh grader at Sparta High Point Charter School, was inspired by a family member in Ohio who started a charity, which supports medically fragile children, delivering items to keep the patients and their families busy while they are in the hospitals.

Ward was so moved by the gesture that he knew immediately what he wanted to do when he was assigned to complete a community outreach project.

In late January, the students at High Point were given nine weeks to conceptualize and complete their projects, which required them to do something that would benefit the Sparta community.

Ward contacted Rolling Hills Nursing Home and Morrow Home Community to learn more about the residents, their likes and dislikes and their favorite pastimes. Staff gave Ward a list of items that the residents said they would enjoy.

By week six of his project, Ward had already collected enough items to bring a delivery to Rolling Hills and a delivery to the Morrow Home.

“I felt happy knowing that they would be happy getting that stuff,” he said, adding that he wasn’t ready to stop there even though he had already completed his assigned task. “Now, we’re trying to get more donations. I’d like to keep bringing stuff to them because they don’t get it that often.”

Ward wants to continue on his quest to spread some joy to the elderly in the Sparta community, especially after a long year of being away from their friends and families during the pandemic.

He is once again accepting items and/or money to purchase items for the nursing home residents. The most highly requested were the following items:

• An assortment of magazines

• Puzzle books

• Room decorations

• Snacks such as Zebra Cakes, Oatmeal Cream Pies, pudding, Jell-O, chips crackers and candy.

• A variety of sodas

• Coloring books and colored pencils

• Scented hand sanitizer

• Craft kits

For individuals interested in donating to Ward’s project, please call or text his mother Melissa Mortan at (804) 413-2661 for more information. They can pick up items and individuals are welcome to drop off items at their home in Sparta.

“Usually he’s pretty shy and it's been cool to see him do this and work on his own interacting with the residents,” Mortan said. “Although he hasn’t met them in person, they’ve come up with some creative ways for the residents to interact with him. It’s great to see him come out of his shell a little bit.”

When asked what he is learning from this experience Ward said, “It’s better to give than to receive, I’ve always known that but it’s just nice doing that.”