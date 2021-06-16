Investigators mum on Sparta homicide details

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has yet to release any new details on a homicide that occurred in rural Sparta June 6.

Lt. Jeff Spencer said the suspect is still hospitalized in serious condition with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and investigators have not been able to talk to him.

Last week, the authorities identified the deceased victim in the attack that left three others injured, including the alleged attacker, as 87-year-old Bernard Waite, who lived at the Icarus Road address where the incident took place.

The names of the other two victims along with that of the alleged assailant are being withheld. One of the victims is still hospitalized in serious condition after being taken from the scene by GundersenAIR, while the other was treated and released.

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 11:40 a.m. on June 6, the Monroe County 911 Communication Center received a call reporting a disturbance at the home and was advised there were three victims who had sustained injuries from an axe attack.

When police arrived, they encountered the suspect outside the home with a rifle. The suspect had shot himself prior to emergency personnel arriving and he was taken into custody.

Waite, who was related to the suspect, was located in the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sparta Area Fire District Department set up a landing zone at the intersection of Icarus Road and Hwy. 16 west of Sparta for two GundersenAir helicopters to land. The road remained closed to traffic for about an hour.