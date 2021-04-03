Keeping on top of the pandemic

With a pandemic still raging, Tiffany Giesler had no honeymoon period when she took over the reins at the Monroe County Health Department two months ago.

Giesler stepped into the position after her predecessor Sharon Nelson and Nelson’s assistant director Pam Rainwater retired, taking with them a combined 80 years of experience in public health nursing.

But they certainly didn’t leave the health department in the lurch. Nelson and Rainwater had a succession plan that included placing the department in Giesler’s capable hands.

Giesler has been a public health nurse for over 19 years, working for the Vernon County Health Department for five years and Cashton School District for 11 and half years before coming to Monroe County in 2018.

Rainwater’s successor is Serena Jahnke-Berg, whose position has been realigned from assistant director to public health nurse supervisor. The department also is staffed by three other public health nurses and two community health educators.

Giesler says a major part of her day is taken up with COVID-related matter, which also is true of the rest of the staff. They still perform contact tracing and disease investigation for positive COVID cases and are now taking on the vaccination role.

MCHD got its first shipment of COVID vaccine almost three weeks ago and as of last Thursday, had vaccinated 101 Monroe County residents. The department also is collaborating with Tomah health and Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center to get the county’s vulnerable population vaccinated.

As of Feb. 25, a total of 5,936 Monroe County residents – 12.8% of the population – had at least one dose of the vaccine, while 2,376 residents – 5.1% of the population – had received both doses.

Giesler said the majority of the previous eligible group – health care providers, health care works, nursing home residents – have received both shots of vaccine and the focus has now shifted to getting residents 65 and over inoculated.

As of Monday, the state opened new vaccine eligibility categories, including education and child care staff, people enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, some public-facing essential workers, non-frontline essential health care personnel, and facility staff and residents in congregate living settings. While these groups were eligible on March 1, educators and child care providers should anticipate receiving vaccinations in March and early April, and the remaining groups can plan to be vaccinated in April and May, according to the Department of Health Services.

“It’s important for people to remember that eligibility doesn’t mean availability,” said Giesler. “The vaccine supply is still limited across the state – across the country for that matter.”

She encourages people to sign up with MCHD by completing its vaccination form either online or by calling it offices.

Currently, county residents are getting either the Moderna of Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses. However, U.S. regulators just formally approved the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the third injection to be authorized in the country. The vaccine is set to be a cost-effective alternative to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of a freezer.

“So, that can affect how quickly we move through phases of eligibility groups as well,” added Giesler.

Even with the vaccine roll out, Giesler encourages people to continue to follow other mitigating strategies, including wearing masks, keeping physical distance, gathering only in small groups and following good hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.

“The virus is still very much here and we do know there are those variant strains that are also here in Wisconsin and the U.S. so we need to continue to protect not only ourselves but others,” she said.

Giesler points to research that shows the vaccine can prevent illness or decrease the severity of symptoms but adds there is not enough research on whether the virus can still live in nasal passages and be spread by those who have been vaccinated.

“That’s why it’s important for continues masking after the vaccination,” she added.

Masking and the other COVID mitigation recommendations also appear to be having an impact on the influenza virus. According to Giesler, there has not been a single hospitalization in Monroe County due to the virus this flu season, which stretches from September to April with cases typically starting to ramp up in November.

Another thing people seem to be overlooking that the pandemic is exacerbating, is mental health.

“We just need to be kind to each other because I think our mental health is suffering,” said Giesler. “So, we need to do whatever we can do to build each other up and support each other through this. We’ve been in this for a long time and it’s easy to become negative and down.”