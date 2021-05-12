Kendall artist brings life to ancient encaustic technique

Although photography was her first passion, Valerie Kircher, of Kendall, has recently found herself living her dream on a dead-end dirt road immersed in the unique and ancient art of encaustic painting.

The word encaustic originates from Ancient Greek and means "burning in" and "to burn.” An element of heat is necessary for a painting to truly be called encaustic.

The wax encaustic painting technique was first described by a Roman scholar from the 1st Century AD. The oldest surviving encaustic panel paintings are portraits from Egypt, which were done around 100 to 300 A.D., but was a very common technique in ancient Greek and Roman painting.

The technique continued to be used in early Byzantine icons but was effectively abandoned in the Western Church.

Artists from a variety of backgrounds practiced with encaustic techniques around 1600 to 1800. Then, in the 20th Century, a group of artists rediscovered the technique of encaustic painting.

Encaustic art has seen a resurgence in popularity since the 1990s with individuals now using electric irons, hotplates and heated torches on different surfaces including card, wood, paper and even pottery; the medium is no longer limited to simple designs, which is one thing Kircher loves about it.

One day, in 2017, she was on YouTube and discovered a gentleman doing some encaustic works. She watched the video over and over again and eventually found herself crying, giddy with excitement.

“I’ve always been a creative person and I think that’s because of my mom. When I saw this video the inside of my body was just telling me that I have to do this,” Kircher said. “That’s where it started. I started experimenting and it is a textural thing for me; you can be so creative because I can incorporate papers, sculpture, photo transfers into the piece, anything really. It is truly endless.”

Kircher combines beeswax and damar resin with various colorants, pigments, shellac burns and/or inks in layers; she also uses oil sticks and powders. The liquid or melted wax is then applied and fused to a surface, which can be really anything that will withstand the heat from the wax; she will usually use a cradled board.

“Beeswax doesn’t spoil and it’s so fun to manipulate the wax and the pigments,” she said, adding that she will use clay tools to manipulate and texturize the pieces.

At any given time, Kircher will typically be working on several projects at once, letting one piece dry/harden while she moves on to working on another and continues to work through a rotation of pieces. Some pieces have upwards of 15 or more layers depending on the piece.

“Sometimes pieces start out as one thing and then they turn into something else,” Kircher said. “You thought that’s what it was going to be and that’s not really what it is. The mind just takes you somewhere else.”

As a firm believer in recycling as much as she can, Kircher also loves to use found objects in her artwork. She also sources her beeswax locally, getting it from a man outside of Cashton.

She hopes that sometime in the future, she can raise her own bees on her property. Kircher and her husband purchased their 116-year-old farmhouse about nine years ago and they recently began remodeling what was once a chick coop for her to use as a studio.

“I’m excited. I will be moving all of my stuff down there so I can have my own little space,” she said, adding that she currently uses up a corner of the family room.

Kircher’s pieces are now available for purchase at the Sparta Garage Gallery, which is now open for the season. The gallery is located at 10031 Impala Ave. in Sparta.

Kircher said she has always told her 10 children that they should find something they love and figure out a way to make money doing it.

“For me, this isn’t work. To me it’s a complete passion when it takes over your day in a completely good way and I get lost in doing what I’m doing,” she said. “I love when someone sees a piece and I can see the look on their face when they get it. I can see that joy and that happiness transfer from what I’ve created to someone else and I know that they’re going to take that home and that’ll happen every time they see it.”