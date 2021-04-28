Kiwanis’ Lids for Kids program taking orders

The order deadline for LIDS for KIDS, the Sparta Kiwanis Club’s program to provide bike helmets for young riders, is May 12, said Lids for Kids co-chairman John Burke.

Teachers will provide Sparta School District students, pre-K through third grade, with order forms for parents to complete and for students to return to the classroom, along with a check or money order for $3.

Burke and co-chairman Paul Oswald said the cost has remained constant since the program was initiated in 2005. They cited the generosity of co-sponsors Mayo Health System and the Brenengen Auto Group for enabling the Club to provide more than 3,000 helmets, awarded on alternate years.

Helmets, when worn properly by bikers, skaters and skateboarders, have been shown to prevent or reduce most head injuries by 85%. It is recommended that helmets be replaced every two or three years.

As for style and color, Kiwanians say, “The best helmet is the one that is worn.”